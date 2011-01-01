Welcome to Jai Hind Public School, pooth Khurd. The school located in North West Delhi, is one of the oldest and largest schools of the city. We aspire to empower all students to succeed in their world by offering a wide variety of challenging, enjoyable, and successful curricular opportunities, sports programs, performing arts programs along with various clubs and life skill-based activities.

The world today is changing at such an accelerated rate that we need to pause and reflect on the system of education in schools. At JHPS, we impart education to match technological and globalization advancements. As we march our children ahead with the ethos of moral values and principles, we endeavor constantly to instill these qualities in our children. We take pride in helping them grow and develop into sensitive and responsible citizens of the next generation.

Teamwork is the hallmark of JHPS. Committed and supportive management, dedicated teachers, and caring and cooperative parents blend harmoniously to create a child-centric school. It is natural to find in this ambience, the intensive use of a variety of thinking activities, strategies, and group dynamics so that the classrooms become alive. In such a surroundings where work and effort are valued, the child's self-esteem is heightened, and this results in self-motivation. We try to understand and work with each child, and we firmly believe that it is our responsibility to enable the child in our care to develop as a whole.

Our philosophy of education has always been meeting the needs of the individual child. Children acquire skills and knowledge easily if we make the surroundings stimulating and purposeful. In the 21st century, the digital revolution has affected us all. Quite simply, it is changing everything: a brilliant barrage of information, entertainment, companionship, and education is speedily available. In this era of cutthroat competition, it is of paramount importance to impart an integrated education to the future citizens of the nation for successfully facing challenges JHPS, therefore, lays special emphasis on life skill activities, providing students an edge over others to be leaders in their respective field of activity. Through the life skills program, the school aims to develop a cadre of empowered, educated, and healthy adolescents, capable of making decisions in life.

In addition, students are encouraged to take advantage of the many resources available to them- their teachers, the library, the computer labs, and the technology-enabled smart classes. Our sports facilities provide our students the launching pad to hone their talents and make a mark in a variety of sports disciplines.

Our commitment is to provide a safe, positive, intellectual learning environment that will empower students to become creative problem solvers, thinkers, and inspired learners prepared for life in the twenty-first century. I would like to continue setting high expectations for our students with regard to academic performance within the classroom, participation in co-curricular activities as well as responsible citizenship at school and in the community.

The GDET promotes schools that recognize that parents are the first educators of the children. Schools run by the Society, help parents in this all-important task. My appeal to parents is to make time to ask your ward specific questions about their time at school. Send in your feedback and keep abreast of relevant information regarding your child's performance. Your interest and concern for the school's progress will motivate them to do their best. Communicate with your child's teachers and staff members to establish a successful home/school connection. With your help, we will continue to be a school community in which every person feels respected, and valued, and is encouraged and challenged to achieve the highest levels.



